KATHMANDU: Litterateur Professor DP Bhandari has passed away today.

Bhandari, an octogenarian, died today morning at Kathmandu-based HAMS Hospital. He was living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Also an educator, Bhandari served for nearly four decades as a professor at Tribhuvan University’s Central Department of English. He was a native of Doti district.

A piece written by Prof DP Bhandari was published in The Himalayan Times on November 26, 2007. Read it here.

