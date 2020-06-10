LIVE: Prime Minister Oli addresses the House of Representatives

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is presently addressing a meeting of the House of Representatives.
Watch the live video here:
KATHMANDU: More than half of Singapore's new COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to co-head of Singapore's virus taskforce. Majority of the outbreaks in Singapore, one of the countries with the highest infection in Asia with more than 38,000 cases, have occurred in dormitories housing migr Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 Sales of medicines have declined significantly during the lockdown period. According to the Association of Pharmaceutical Producers of Nepal (APPON), medicine sales have slumped by 94 per cent, while its orders have also plunged by 92 per cent during the lockdown period. A Read More...
KATHMANDU Renovation of cultural heritage sites and monuments of the Valley that had been halted due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, is gradually getting back on track with the onset of monsoons. The cultural heritage sites that were being reconstructed or renovated had Read More...
LAMJUNG: Farmers have begun paddy cultivation where irrigation facilities are available in Lamjung district. With rice plantation season approaching, farmers are planting paddy saplings along the river in different places in the district through canal-fed irrigation. Farmers have been plantin Read More...
CHITWAN: First death related to the coronavirus infection has been reported in Chitwan district, on Tuesday. The deceased is a 68-year-old male of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11. He was transferred from Narayani Community Hospital where he was undergoing treatment to Bharatpur Hospital after he w Read More...
Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the team had departed for their tour of England on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19, with Floyd Reifer filling in for India-based batting coach Monty Desai, who cannot join the side due to travel restrictions. The team departed from Antigua after under Read More...
KATHMANDU: Government of the United States of America has announced an additional $5.5 million in new funding, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), to mitigate the secondary impacts of COVID-19 transmission in Nepal. The new funding brings the United States Government's CO Read More...
An Iranian citizen who provided information to US and Israeli intelligence services on the whereabouts of Iran’s slain top commander Qassem Soleimani will be executed soon, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday. On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Read More...