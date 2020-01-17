Losses from natural disasters can be reduced, says Thapa

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 16

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa today said losses in natural disasters could be reduced through public awareness and appropriate legal mechanism on disaster management.

Minister Thapa was addressing a programme organised by Kathmandu Metropolitan City in memory of those who lost their lives in the 2015 earthquakes. The minister said that the government has given priority for reconstruction of physical infrastructure damaged by the earthquake.

KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said KMC has formed ward-level disaster risk mitigation and citizen security committee to mitigate loss due to natural disasters. He said KMC has strictly implemented building code in the course of constructing any type of houses inside the capital city.

