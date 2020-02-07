Main opposition Nepali Congress again obstructs HoR today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The main opposition Nepali Congress has obstructed the meeting of the House of Representatives, today as well, following yesterday’s obstruction claiming that government used Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority as an instrument to settle political scores.

The NC parliamentary party meeting held earlier today took the decision to this effect stating the corruption case filed against NC vice-president and parliamentary party deputy leader Bijay Kumar Gachhadar was one-sided and politically motivated, stated party’s chief-whip Balkrishna Khand.

NC lawmaker and whip of parliamentary party Pushpa Bhusal, on Thursday, blamed the CIAA for its discriminatory act concerning Lalita Niwas land grab case, stating that the Commission’s recent accusation was full of bias and political vendetta.

Former deputy prime minister Gachhadar is among 175 people who were booked for their role in the controversial case. The CIAA on Wednesday had filed complaint against these individuals.

