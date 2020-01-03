Massive fire engulfs Ason house in Kathmandu, no casualty reported

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of an old house in Ason of Kathmandu, this evening, police said.

Talking to THT Online over the phone, a duty officer deputed at the site said, efforts are underway to contain inferno with the help of four fire engines. “We do know what sparked the fire inside the house.”

There are no reports of human casualties in the incident.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to contain the fire on the 4-storey building, police said.

