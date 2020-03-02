‘Mayor Midday meal program’ kicks off in Tokha

Reuters

KATHMANDU: The ‘Mayor Midday Meal Programme’ has kicked off in Rokha Municipality, which is located in the northern outskirt of Kathmandu.

The programme has been put in place since Sunday, in line with the policy for providing free of cost midday meal to the students of all community schools in Tokha municipality.

Started from Boudeswor secondary school, the programme has come to effect in all eight community schools of Tokha. As many as 4,306 students are pursuing their education in the community schools.

On the inaugural function, Tokha mayor Prakash Adhikari said the midday meal programme has been brought into operation to attract students to community schools

