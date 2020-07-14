Mayur company resumes bus service in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, July 13
Mayur Yatayat Company resumed its bus services from today in Kathmandu valley amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision of Mayur Yatayat has come as a relief to commuters at a time when other public transportation entrepreneurs were refusing to operate their services citing fear of coronavirus infection.
The company said that three buses were brought into operation in the capital from today.
According to the company’s proprietor Deepak Bhandari, the buses will run along the Kathmandu-Banepa section and Ring Road in Kathmandu valley.
The company has promised to expand its service very soon.
The government on Wednesday had decided to resume public transportation services by adopting precautionary measures, but most public transportation entrepreneurs refused to operate their buses.
Instead, the entrepreneurs have put forth different demands before the government.
The halt in service for more than three months due to the lockdown has adversely affected the public, workers and entrepreneurs.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
