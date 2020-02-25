MCC not beneficial for Nepal, says Bijukche

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Bhaktapur, February 24

President of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Narayan Man Bijukche has said the Indo-pacific Strategy is not beneficial for Nepal.

Speaking at an interaction on the ‘Millennium Challenge Corporation and Indo-Pacific strategy’ held here today, he said that endorsing the MCC agreement would invite a risk to Nepal’s own laws becoming ineffective in the country. NWPP Secretary and Federal Parliament member Prem Suwal said endorsing the MCC agreement meant joining the military alliance led by the US.

Mayor of Bhaktapur Sunil Prajapati said the government should not accept any foreign aid unconditionally, including the MCC.

Principal of Khwopa Engineering College Sujan Maka, presented a working paper on the MCC and noted that it was part of the Indo-Pacific strategy introduced by the US government.

Presenting a working paper on Indo-Pacific strategy, Prof Sunil Duwal said the US was making an effort to bring powerful states under its fold to fight against China.

A version of this article appears in print on February 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook