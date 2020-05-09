Medical supplies arrive in Kathmandu from China

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Medical supplies necessary to fight COVID-19 transmission arrived in Kathmandu from China, this evening.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, in a tweet, confirmed the arrival of medical supplies.

The first batch of China aid medical materials to Nepal, including testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable coveralls and medical goggles, has arrived in Nepal today! We’ll keep working hard on #ChinaNepalSolidarity ! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qntv5CHj2y — Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@PRCAmbNepal) May 9, 2020

China has provided medical materials consisting testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable coveralls, and medical goggles.

