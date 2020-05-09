Nepal | May 09, 2020

Medical supplies arrive in Kathmandu from China

Published: May 09, 2020 11:27 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online

KATHMANDU: Medical supplies necessary to fight COVID-19 transmission arrived in Kathmandu from China, this evening.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, in a tweet, confirmed the arrival of medical supplies.

China has provided medical materials consisting testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable coveralls, and medical goggles.

