Meeting of security agencies, DAOs underway at Home Ministry

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A meeting of representatives from security agencies and Chief District Officers is currently underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to a source at the Home Ministry, the meeting will discuss the current modality of lockdown in Kathmandu valley.

It is expected that a decision regarding new regulations could be forwarded keeping in mind the spike in cases in the country, specifically in the valley.

On Tuesday, Nepal witnessed over a thousand cases for the first time, 205 of which hailed from the valley alone.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook