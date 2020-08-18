Nepal | August 18, 2020

Independence Day 2020
Meeting of security agencies, DAOs underway at Home Ministry

Published: August 18, 2020 5:43 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: A meeting of representatives from security agencies and Chief District Officers is currently underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to a source at the Home Ministry, the meeting will discuss the current modality of lockdown in Kathmandu valley.

It is expected that a decision regarding new regulations could be forwarded keeping in mind the spike in cases in the country, specifically in the valley.

On Tuesday, Nepal witnessed over a thousand cases for the first time, 205 of which hailed from the valley alone.

