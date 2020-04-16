Metropolitan Police reacts to doctors being baton-charged

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Metropolitan Police Office has expressed its concern over the incident where three resident doctors were baton charged upon by police personnel after taking them for lockdown violators.

Issuing a press release, the Office stated that their serious attention has been drawn towards news published by various media outlets condemning the action of the security personnel from Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharahgunj, wherein violence was demonstrated against the three doctors.

“We are grateful towards the doctors who are at the frontline fighting to minimise the COVID-19 infection and to protect the lives of general public at this time of global crisis,” states the Office.

A committee has already been formed in coordination of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kiran Bajracharya, comprising Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hobindra Bogati to investigate the incident.

According to the Office, chief at Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharajgunj, DSP Umesh Lamsal has been relieved of his duties and has been brought to the Ranipokhari-based Metropolitan Police Office. Likewise, others involved in the act have also been brought to the Office for further investigation.

Moreover, expressing deep regret, the Office has committed to avoid shortcomings in its dealing with various professionals and the general public during the time of lockdown and to remain sensitive towards the safety and movement of health professionals.

Dr Shambhu Khanal, Dr Tej Prakash — third year residents of internal medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, and Dr Bikas Shah — MD Paediatrics at Kanti Children’s Hospital were returning home after wrapping up their duties on Wednesday evening. The doctors were approached by on-duty police personnel who baton charged them, taking the doctors for lockdown violators, without so much as letting them reason.

