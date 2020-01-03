MFD predicts colder weather with rainfall

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 2

Meteorological Forecasting Division today issued a special weather bulletin and warned people to remain alert as the mercury level, mostly in the western region is likely to dip rapidly for the next two days.

Moderate level of snowfall and rainfall has been predicted in the high hilly to lower hilly region of the western and centre part of the country. Low to moderate rainfall has been predicted across the country for Friday and Saturday, according to MFD.

The MFD said since westerly wind has entered the country, the department issued the special bulletin urging people to take measures to beat the chilling cold.

Meteorologist Bibhuti Pokharel at MFD said, “The snowfall and rainfall will decrease temperature across the country for the next few days.” The rainfall is also likely to create thick fog across the Tarai region.

Kathmandu temperature slightly increased today recording maximum 18 degree Celsius and minimum 4.5 degree Celsius. Kathmandu valley has so far has recorded minimum temperature of 0.3 degree Celsius and lowest maximum temperature up to 12 degree Celsius.

A version of this article appears in print on January 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

