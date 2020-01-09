MFD predicts rain, snowfall, urges people to stay warm in cold weather

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 8

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted overcast skies with light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the country, including Kathmandu valley, for three consecutive days.

The change in weather pattern has been attributed to the western disturbance, an extra-tropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings winter rain.

According to a three-day weather forecast released by the Meteorological Forecasting Division today, the westerly low pressure system is expected to usher in light to moderate rain across the country, mostly in many parts of the western and central regions.

It has also forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in high hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division said the westerly low-pressure system was likely to keep the weather in most parts of the country cloudy and rainy.

The weather system will return to its normal cycle from Friday, it predicted.

The maximum temperature plummeted to 11.9 degree Celsius from yesterday’s 16.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature rose to 6.5 degree Celsius from 4.2 degree Celsius due to overnight cloudy skies.

Many parts of the country received light to heavy rainfall today.

Dadeldhura recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours with 6.0mm, followed by Birendranagar (3.2mm), Dipayal (3.1mm) and Kathmandu (2.3mm) in the past 24 hours.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has appealed to all people to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the risk of hypothermia and other cold related diseases as the temperature is expected to further plummet due to rainfall. In winter, Tarai faces the brunt of cold waves which cause injury and death of livestock and wildlife, and people, mainly the elderly and children.

