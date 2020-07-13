Minister directs PADT to open Pashupatinath temple adopting safety measures

KATHMANDU, JULY 12
Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai directed office bearers of Pashupati Area Development Trust to make preparations for opening Pashupatinath temple by putting in place, necessary health security protocol, for some period, once the public vehicles resume service.
The minister also asked PADT to work for the welfare of the broader Pashupati area. In a review meeting of PADT today, Minister Bhattarai asked PADT officials to forward every project under the Broader Pashupati Area Development, through a public hearing, by inviting representatives of the federal, province and local levels, political parties and local leaders.
Minister Bhatarai had called for the review meeting to take stock of the implementation status of 48-point directives.
On January 11, he had given 48-point directives about the activities to be carried out by the trust. On the occasion, the minister directed the trust office bearers to refrain from keeping eyes on the property of the trust for personal gain. Stating that his attention was drawn to a news report on the encroachment of trust’s land located at Gothatar, Minister Bhattarai directed to construct walls after determining the area of the land. “Demolish any infrastructure constructed there,” said Bhattarai.
He further said development of the Pashupatinat area as a national pride project was a key priority for the government. Secretary at the Ministry Kedar Bahadur Adhikari said new physical infrastructure should be constructed based on UNESCO criteria at the Pashupati area as the area is enlisted in the World Heritage list.
PADT Member Secretary Dr Pradeep Dhakal and Executive Director Ghan Shyam Khatiwada briefed the minister about the activities carried out by the trust and its future projects. On the occasion, Minister Bhattarai asked PADT officials to introduce apps by including website, Facebook and Twitter from the first Monday of Nepali month, Shrawan.
