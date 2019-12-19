Minister for effective TIA immigration service

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 18

Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has directed the Department of Immigration and its office at Tribhuvan International Airport for more effective service delivery.

Thapa, who reached TIA to carry out monitoring and inspection of the immigration office today, stressed the need for the concerned officials to work hard to improve quality of service in view of the Visit Nepal-2020. “Immigration is the first point a foreigner comes across while entering Nepal and hence responsible authorities should not compromise on service delivery to impress him/her,” a home ministry source quoted him as saying.

He also reminded that the government had assigned sensitive responsibilities to employees at Tribhuvan International Airport and it required them to work professionally, honestly and efficiently. Home Secretary Prem Kumar Rai said the ministry would provide all necessary resource to the Department of Immigration to make its service more systematic and effective.

DoI Director General Eshor Raj Poudel said process of installing new software ‘Nepali Port’ and constructing necessary infrastructure at Tribhuvan International Airport immigration office were in the final stage, to enhance the system of recording passenger’s arrival and departure. With this, immigration system will operate through modern technology.

“We are committed to upgrading immigration system in compliance with international standards,” he said.

The government has already upgraded the software used in immigration management. Installation of biometric and iris scanners are under way. Passengers will have their irises scanned along with their boarding pass during entrance and exit to the international departure lounge.

