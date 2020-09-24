THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held an informal virtual meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers, on Thursday.

Issuing a press statement today, the ministry of foreign affairs said minister Gyawali stressed on the need to make SAARC an effective and result-oriented regional organisation capable of bringing visible changes in the lives of the peoples of South Asia.

“Minister Gyawali, who chaired the Council Meeting, urged all the member states to explore all viable options to hold the 19th Summit at an early date and to generate the new momentum and dynamism in SAARC,” MoFA said.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal highlighted on the need for deeper engagement of the member states to collectively fight against the disease.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi along with other high ranking officials were also present.

Nepal hosted the meeting as the current Chair of the SAARC.

