KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today held a virtual meeting with the United Kingdom’s State Minister for South Asia, Lord Ahmed.
In a press statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in the context of COVID-19 and climate change.”
Minister Gyawali, at the meeting, extended his thanks to the UK government for providing support to Nepal’s development, the health sector in particular, and stressed the importance of continuing partnership in the post-COVID-19 recovery stage.
The two ministers also shared their views about holding the next round of Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting virtually between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office within the next few months.
The United Kingdom, the host for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in November 2021, said it looked forward to Nepal’s active participation in this global dialogue, as stated in the statement.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Opposition parties Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal have flayed the government for failing to check the rise in the number of cases of the coronavirus pandemic. Joint General Secretary of NC Prakash Sharan Mahat, who also heads the party’s COVID-19 re Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The National Human Rights Commission has expressed serious concern about reported cases of COVID-19 among security personnel and jailbirds in various prisons. Issuing a press statement today, the rights body said the outbreak of the coronavirus disease among some jailbirds Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 WHO Representative to Nepal Jos Vandelaer has said that with increasing cases of the novel coronavirus, the rate of death among the elderly patients would also soar in Nepal. In an interview released by the Ministry of Health and Population recently, Dr Vandelaer said Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 26 At least 73 people tested positive for coronavirus in Banke today. Twenty-two people tested positive after their swab sampled were tested in Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj Laboratory and 51 were confirmed with the virus at Bageshwori Polyclinic and Diagnostic Centre in Kohalpur. Alm Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The second day of the four-day-long national symposium on post-earthquake reconstruction and rehabilitation held today continued to dwell on various aspects of reconstruction works. The National Reconstruction Authority organised the virtual symposium to share its experien Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Tribhuvan University has urged students to attend online teaching and learning activities. TU Rector Prof Shivalal Bhusal asked the students to participate in online classes being conducted by their respective departments and campuses as classroom teaching and learning act Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed charge-sheets at the Special Court yesterday against four persons for their alleged involvement in corruption. According to the anti-graft body, those indicted for corruption are Chief Administrative Officer Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh has underscored the need for a capable leadership that could steer the party in the right direction. In a virtual interaction organised by the NC’s Nepal Women’s Association, on the occasion of the 24th Memorial Day of founding p Read More...