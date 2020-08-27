THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today held a virtual meeting with the United Kingdom’s State Minister for South Asia, Lord Ahmed.

In a press statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in the context of COVID-19 and climate change.”

Minister Gyawali, at the meeting, extended his thanks to the UK government for providing support to Nepal’s development, the health sector in particular, and stressed the importance of continuing partnership in the post-COVID-19 recovery stage.

The two ministers also shared their views about holding the next round of Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting virtually between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office within the next few months.

The United Kingdom, the host for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in November 2021, said it looked forward to Nepal’s active participation in this global dialogue, as stated in the statement.

Read the full statement, here

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook