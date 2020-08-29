Covid-19 infected was present at a meeting attended by ministers, CoAS last week

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwar Pokhrel, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal, who were working while in isolation after coming in contact with a Covid-19 infected last week, have tested negative for the virus.

Likewise, Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa, who too had attended the meeting of the Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) with the ministers, also underwent tests the results for which came out negative.

On August 23, the ministers and the CoAS had met up at the CCMC office for a meeting, in which a secretariat employee who had contracted the disease was present too.

Following the revelation, they had isolated themselves and were taking precaution prior to submitting their swab specimen for PCR test on Saturday morning. All of them were reported about their negative results later in the day.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook