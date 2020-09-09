Ministry of Home Affairs to decide on prohibitory orders

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 8
Chief district officers of the three districts of Kathmandu valley, after failing to make a decision on whether or not to extend the ongoing prohibitory orders, have sought direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter.
The CDOs, after dwelling on the matter for hours in virtual meetings, have sent a letter to the MoHA stating the divided opinion of stakeholders regarding the extension of prohibitory orders inside the valley.
Narayan Prasad Bhatta, CDO of Lalitpur, said, “Half the stakeholders suggested that the lockdown be lifted owing to the hardships being faced by the general people, while the other half suggested that prohibitory orders be continued as the number of daily infections had shown no sign of decreasing. Owing to the dilemma, we have decided to let the home ministry take the final decision on the matter.”
Prohibitory orders have been in force in Kathmandu valley since August 20 in a bid to subdue the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The three CDOs of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur had first imposed the prohibitory orders in the valley for a week, later extending the same till September 9 midnight. Earlier, the whole nation had been under lockdown for several months since March 24.
Earlier, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation had requested the valley CDOs to relax the prohibitory orders, while the Ministry of Health and Population had suggested that the curbs be tightened.
DHADING: Amid COVID-19 crisis, construction work at the much-awaited Nagdunga tunnel connecting Sisnekhola in Dhading with Kispidi in Thankot has gained momentum. Director General Arjun Jung Thapa at Department of Roads (DoR) said digging of the tunnel from both sides in Dhading and Kathmandu Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry has repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties and moved to California. A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 48,138 as 902 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total infected, 307 are women while 595 are male. A large number of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 2287 people tested negative for the infection Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 396 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Of the total new cases, 300 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 38 and 58 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Rea Read More...
KATHMANDU: The much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project is likely to take three more months for its completion. The deadline of the project to complete the remaining tasks is on November. The Ministry of Water Supply had targeted to complete the project last year but it could not Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 788,174 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
BERN: The Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla will go ahead in Budapest with spectators as planned and foreign fans will be allowed into the country provided they can produce a negative COVID-19 test, UEFA said on Monday. The European soccer body confirmed in a statement that tic Read More...
LONDON: Batsman Jos Buttler will not play in the third Twenty20 international against Australia after leaving the team's bio-secure bubble to be with his family, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. Opener Buttler anchored England's chase of 158 on Sunday, remaining unbeate Read More...