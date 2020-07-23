Mobilise disaster management panels, MoFAGA tells local levels

KATHMANDU, JULY 22
The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has directed the local levels to strictly implement the recent decisions of the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management headed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for disaster risk reduction, management and response.
As per the decisions, the local levels will be responsible for mobilising their concerned disaster management committees for search, rescue and relief operations to be carried out in disaster-hit areas. While mobilising the committee in association with security personnel, the local units will make sure that the rescuers adopt necessary safety measures against COVID-19 infection.
Similarly, the local levels have been told to keep displaced persons and families in safer places.
“The local units will also mobilise all resources to clear roads obstructed by landslides and floods for smooth mobility of people and vehicles, while implementing the concept ‘Build Back Better’ for disaster risk reduction in future,” the MoFAGA said in a circular issued to local governments today.
The local levels have also been assigned to make arrangements for pre-positioning search, rescue and relief materials in the nearest and safest place of disaster-hit areas for their timely utilisation.
Meanwhile, the government has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to amend the existing Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act in such a manner as to avoid duplication of responsibilities of the federal, provincial and local levels with regard to disaster management.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
CAPE CANAVERAL: Astronauts squeezed in one last spacewalk Tuesday before turning their attention to the all-important end to SpaceX’s first crew flight. Making their fourth and final spacewalk in under a month, NASA’s Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy whipped through a variety of maintenance task Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible’” coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy picture of efforts with governors to conquer the disease that has claimed more than 140,000 American lives in just five Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook has started adding informational labels to all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the US, as it said it would do. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it. This week, the social network applied labels to posts by Presid Read More...
CAIRO: Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1. The government communications office (GCO Read More...
DUBLIN: The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a “green list” of 15 European countries. Arrivals into Ireland from Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, G Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba described popular leader BP Koirala as a towering personality and a far-sighted statesman. He said so while addressing a virtual programme organised by the party’s Information, Communications and Publicity Department to mark the Read More...
Kathmandu, July 21 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority said it received as many as 24,890 complaints on corruption and financial irregularities in the fiscal 2019-2020 compared to 24,085 in the previous fiscal. According to a brief report released by the anti-graft body, Read More...