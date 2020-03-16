MoFAGA seeks details of preventive measures against coronavirus

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 15

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to submit details on preventive measures taken against the coronavirus.

According to the circular posted on the website of MoFAGA, local levels are required to furnish the details on 21 different subjects, which include meeting of disaster management committee, mechanism for placing foreign returnees in quarantine, formation and mobilisation of quick response team, arrangement of health desk at airport and border points, provision of a dedicated team at health desk, mobilisation of partner organisations, provision of referring suspected cases to health facility and designation of isolation area.

Local Level Coordination Section at MoFAGA informed that the local governments should also provide details regarding screening facilities in laboratory and hospital, market monitoring to ensure smooth supply of essential goods, details of people making cross-border movement, awareness programmes carried out against COVID-19, availability of face mask and sanitiser, designation of quarantine area, daily attendance of health workers at hospitals, conduction of exams at all schools by March 19, dissemination of health awareness message to schoolchildren and arrangements of ambulance in standby position.

Local levels have been told to seek help from MoFAGA if they faced any problem in relation to preventive measures.

