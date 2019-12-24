Motorcycle rider killed in Chandragiri hit-and-run

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A person was killed on the spot when a truck hit the motorcycle he was riding at Chandragiri Municipality-12 in the capital city, early today morning.

Metropolitan Police Circle, Thankot has identified the deceased as Arjun Bahadur KC (40). KC’s son was riding pillion with him. He has been reported unharmed in the incident.

The accident occurred when an unidentified truck hit the motorbike (State 3-02-009 Pa 7621) at around 6:10 am at Sano Mandir, Gurjudhara in the municipality, stated Police Constable Arjun Rai at the Circle. No details have been obtained so far on the truck or its driver.

KC’s son is well and has sustained no physical injury in the accident, Rai confirmed.

Body of the deceased was sent to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) for post mortem at around 11:00 am, informed Rai.

Search is going on for the truck and its driver, and further investigation into the incident is underway, said police.

