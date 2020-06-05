MP Yadav alleges ANFA prez of bribing Sports Minister

KATHMANDU: Member of Parliament(MP) Pradeep Yadav has accused the incumbent All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) president, Karma Tshering Sherpa of bribing Sports Minister Jagat Bahadur Biswakarma, on Friday.
Speaking at the parliament, MP Yadav blamed the ANFA Prez of bribing the Minister for Youth and Sports a sum of 17 million rupees.
MP Yadav has demanded to suspend the ANFA prez adding that a probe should be run into the matter.
These serious allegations follow the recent controversy wherein Karma Tshering, in an interview with an online media portal, had made a contentious comment stating that Terai lacked nationalist feelings.
Public representative Yadav, through his speech, also added that it was unacceptable and condescending of him to have made such a comment intending to undermine the emotions of the Madhesis towards the country.
He further condemned Tshering of his intentions to use the Army to teach Nationality to the Madhesi people also blaming that it was not only disrespectful to the people in Madhes but also to the Nepali Army.
Watch video here:
एन्फाले खेलकुद मन्त्री विश्वकर्मालाई १७ करोड रुपैयाँ दिएको आरोप ।https://www.hamrokhelkud.com/football/72196.html
Posted by HamroKhelkud.com on Friday, June 5, 2020
