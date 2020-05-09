NAC aircraft leaves for China to bring medical equipment

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A wide-body aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) left for China today to bring necessary medical equipment from Changsha in Hunan Province.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the aircraft departed today morning. Terminal duty officer at TIA said, the flight was chartered to bring necessary medical equipment from China to fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

The NAC continues to operate chartered and cargo flights to several international destinations amidst lockdown.

Meanwhile, a Himalayan Airlines flight landed at TIA this morning carrying a shipment of essential medical items from Chhongqing, China. Similarly, another Himalayan Airlines flight is scheduled to fly to China this evening, informed TIA duty officer.

