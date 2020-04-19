NAC departs for Dhaka carrying Maldivian nationals

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Nepal Airlines Corporation(NAC) flight carrying eighteen Maldivian nationals departed for Dhaka, on Sunday. The Maldivians will board another flight from Dhaka to Maldives.

The people were stranded in Nepal after all international flights were suspended in a prelude to nationwide coronavirus-lockdown imposed to slowdown the spread of the infection in Nepal.

Consulate of the Maldieves in Kathmandu chartered a plane for safe transportation of its citizens, according to terminal duty officer at Tribhuvan International Airport.

