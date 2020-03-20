National Assembly meeting postponed

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The National Assembly (NA) meeting that was called for today has been postponed until further notice.

The meeting was postponed in consideration of the COVID-19 infection risk. The government, on Wednesday, issued a notice that more than 25 people were not allowed to gather for any reason at a public place with the increasing global impact of the new coronavirus.

The NA meeting had been called for 1:00 pm today. Likewise, meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) has also been postponed until further notice.

