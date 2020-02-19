National Democracy Day today

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 18

The 70th National Democracy Day will be celebrated tomorrow by organising various programmes across the country.

A 29-member National Democracy Day Celebration Main Organising Committee led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been formed to manage programmes.

Three sub-committees have been constituted for publicity, podium decoration and ground and drill management.

Programmes such as rally, sports, symposium and cultural events will be held to mark the day.

Public buildings will be illuminated as part of the celebration, said the Ministry of Home Affairs. The day will be marked with special function at Nepali Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, at 9:00am tomorrow. A schedule of the function released by the MoHA stated that president, vice-president, prime minister, chief justice, speaker of the House of Representatives, chairperson of the National Assembly, former prime ministers, ministers, lawmakers and chiefs of constitutional bodies and security agencies will attend the function.

On the occasion, NA will conduct a special parade and shower flowers from a helicopter. Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Scouts and various clubs, schools and other institutions will perform march past and showcase their arts and skills.

The days is the reminder of the advent of democracy and the abolition of 104 years of autocratic Rana regime 69 years ago. Journey of development in the country and consciousness of democracy in people is said to have started from February 19 of that year.

Special celebration will also be held in all provinces, districts and local levels to mark the day.

Chief ministers, chief of district coordination committees and chief of rural municipality or municipality will lead the celebration at the provincial, district and local levels, respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook