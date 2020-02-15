NHRC seeks Kuwait cave-in details

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 14

The National Human Rights Commission has asked the government to furnish details of the cave-in in Kuwait that resulted in death of Nepali workers on Wednesday.

Six Nepali migrant workers were killed and two were injured when they were buried under gravel and sand while working at a housing construction project in Mutlaa City, Kuwait.

According to Nepali embassy in Kuwait, identities of four of the six deceased have been ascertained so far. Ek Bahadur Gaha of Palpa, Gandaram Chaudhari of Siraha, Basanta Gurung of Taplejung and Shyam Narayan Chaudhary of Dang were among those killed in the accident. Those injured have been identified as Dharmendra Kumar Shah and Manorath Mandal.

The embassy stated that Shah and Mandal had returned to work after undergoing treatment. It added that the Nepali workers were employed by Kuwait-based Universal Leaders Trading and General Contracting Co.WLL.

According local media reports, the workers were undertaking sanitary drainage network extension when earth caved in. Issuing a statement, the NHRC said it wrote to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security to furnish details of the incident.

In the letter, the NHRC has requested the government to formulate long-term policy to guarantee security and human rights of Nepali migrant workers abroad. The NHRC also requested the government to make efforts to ensure free treatment of those injured and necessary compensation for kin of the deceased.

A version of this article appears in print on February 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook