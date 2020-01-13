National Unity Day observed

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

National Unity Day was observed by organising various programmes in Kathmandu and other parts of the country today to mark the 298th birth anniversary of late king Prithvi Narayan Shah, the founding father of modern Nepal.

Life-size statue of the late king situated at the western gate of Singha Durbar was garlanded amid a function organised by Nepal Academy. Hundreds of people gathered to pay homage to the late king. Though President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had led a garlanding ceremony as the chief guest of the National Unity Day, also called Prithvi Jayanti, last year, she was not present at the function today.

Nepali Army also organised a special function to mark the day. The NA regards Prithvi Narayan Shah as its founder supreme commander. Rastriya Prajatantra Party organised a separate function in Nepal Police Club to commorate the late king and glorify his contribution for nation buillding.

Speaking at the programme, RPP Chair Kamal Thapa urged the government to imprint the photo of the late king on banknotes, which he said would be a genuine tribute for for the legendry king.

He expressed concern about the absence of President Bhandari in garlanding ceremony at the western gate of Singha Durbar this year. However, she paid her ‘heartfelt tribute’ to the late king through a message issued by the Office of the President, which said that his contribution had made it possible for Nepalis to lead a dignified life as the citizens of an independent country.

“I would like to extend my best wishes for all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late king Prithvi Narayan Shah and the National Unity Day. The bravery and wisdom demonstrated by our ancestors have helped to maintain Nepal as an independent and sovereign country since ancient period. Ideology of the late king is still relevant as it was long ago,” read the message.

