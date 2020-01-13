National Yoga Day to be celebrated

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

The government has decided to celebrate National Yoga Day 2020, on January 15 with slogan, ‘Rastriya Ekata: Yoga ko Sandarbhikta’ (National Unity: Relevance of Yoga).

The government has been celebrating national yoga day following a Cabinet decision on 13 August 2015, and has designated Ministry of Education, Science and Technology as the coordinating body for organising various programmes on the occasion of National Yoga Day.

Speaking at a press meet held in the Capital today, MoEST Spokesperson Deepak Sharma said the government would organise an awareness rally in Kathmandu in the morning of January 15 from Padmodaya Secondary School, Putalisadak, and hold an interaction programme on yoga in the afternoon.

Nepal celebrated National Yoga Day by organising various programmes and yoga sessions in the past.

A version of this article appears in print on January 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

