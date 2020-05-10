NC calls on government to initiate high-level diplomatic talks on Lipulek issue

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Main opposition Nepali Congress has released a statement today demanding that the government take immediate initiative to resolve existing dispute over inauguration of the link road to Lipulekh via Nepali Territory, on Saturday.

NC President, in a statement issued Sunday, has said that mere exchanges of official statements would not suffice as efforts to deal with a larger issue as such. “Mere statements cannot address an issue as large as nationalism, the efforts must have results, Nepali Congress has always been clear on which”, says the statement signed by party President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

“I appeal to the government to initiate a high-level diplomatic talk, it is yet to do which.”

The statement further stresses on how Nepali Congress has been expressing dissent on the issue, further mentioning the stance taken by Sushil Koirala led government in 2015 which has issued a ‘protest note’ to the Indian and Chinese government on learning about the agreement reached by the two countries on Lipulek in the same year.

Deubar further called out on government’s unaccountability during the inclusion of Nepali territories by India in its political map.

The government should move forward to find a solution through serious diplomatic efforts, Nepali Congress will stand with the government on matters of national interest, the statement concludes.

