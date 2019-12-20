NC central committee meeting rescheduled

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of the main opposition Nepali Congress which was scheduled for today has been postponed.

Party spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that the meeting has been rescheduled for December 26.

The NC plans to forge an intraparty agreement on the party’s 14th General Convention schedule, formation of a central department, on matters of sister organisations, and other institutional issues.

Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba and senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel making efforts to forge a consensus to fix the general convention date is thought to have affected the central committee meeting schedule.

In the central committee meeting held on December 12, it was proposed to increase the number of departments to 41 from 28 (as mentioned in the party statute), in review of the recent by-elections. Similarly, the meeting had proposed to endorse the decision of Nepal Tarun Dal to extend the tenure of its central committee by six months.

