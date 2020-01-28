NC CWC overturns decision to suspend statute clause

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 27

The Central Working Committee of Nepali Congress today overturned the establishment faction’s decision to suspend any clause of the party statute for the purpose of the next National Convention.

Rival faction of the main opposition party led by Ramchandra Paudel had opposed the establishment faction’s decision to suspend or repeal any clause of the party statue. The establishment faction of the NC had, on December 27, decided to hold the next National Convention from February 18 to 22 amid boycott by the rival faction led by Paudel.

NC leader Nabindra Raj Joshi, who is close to Paudel, told THT that the party decided to take a call in the next meeting on the need to suspend or repeal any statute clause for the purpose of holding national convention. He added that today’s meeting of the party CWC also revised the party’s calendar for the national convention scheduled for February 18 to 22.

