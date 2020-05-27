NC takes offense to its name being maligned in connection to removal of amendment bill from work procedure list

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The main opposition party, Nepali Congress has expressed dissatisfaction over the widespread media coverage of the party’s alleged involvement in scrapping the constitution amendment bill from the work procedure list of today’s parliamentary meeting.

Issuing a press statement today, NC said, adding the party’s name in removing the amendment bill from the parliamentary meeting was a problematic and deplorable act, which was fueled by the government.

“NC has firmly maintained it’s stance that Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh falls in Nepal’s territory. We should take control of our land by removing Indian forces from Kalapani area,” it said in the statement.

We have clearly said that the NC protest’s India’s move in building link-road to Mansarobar via Lipulekh, encroaching Nepali territory, during all party meeting. And the party welcomes the government’s decision in unveiling the new political map of the country incorporating all these territories.

