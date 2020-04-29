NC holding central committee meeting

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The major opposition Nepali Congress is holding its central working committee meeting this afternoon.

The meeting, which is being held at the party’s central office in Sanepa, will dwell on activities carried out for the control and treatment of coronavirus infection and party’s contribution to it, said spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma.

It will further discusses the problems faced by daily wage earners and financially marginalised families, relief distribution, rescue of Nepalis stranded abroad, and the latest political situation.

NC is holding its central working committee meeting for the first time since the enforcement of nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook