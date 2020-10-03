NC leader Gagan Thapa tests positive for Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa has contracted the coronavirus infection.
Several members of the opposition party, employees and security personnel at the NC office had submitted their swab samples on Thursday.
Thapa confirmed the news of him testing positive for the infection through a Twitter post.
“I have come to know that I have contracted Covid-19. My health is in a normal condition, I have isolated myself at home,” Thapa shared.
He further asked people who had come into contact with him during recent times to take necessary precautions and consult health practitioners if any symptoms develop.
असाेज १५ गते पार्टी कार्यालयमा भएकाे PCR परीक्षणमा मलाई काेभिड संक्रमण देखिएको जानकारी पाएँ।मेरो स्वास्थ्य अवस्था सामान्य छ।अहिले म घरमै आइसोलेसनमा छु।यस बिचमा मेरो सम्पर्कमा रहनुभएका सबैले सजगता अपनाउनुहुन र कुनै समस्या आएमा स्वास्थ्यकर्मीसंग परामर्श गर्नुहुन अनुरोध गर्दछु।
— Gagan Thapa (@thapagk) October 3, 2020
It has also been learnt that NC central member Arjun Narsingh KC and over six dozen others have tested positive for the novel virus infection.
