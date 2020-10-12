NC leader Sunil Thapa tests positive for Covid-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress’ Joint General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Thapa has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Thapa was admitted to HAMS hospital in Kathmandu yesterday on suffering from pneumonia.

The NC leader and his wife Sangita Thapa tested positive for the infection on October 5.

Their driver too has contracted the disease.

