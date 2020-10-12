NC leader Sunil Thapa tests positive for Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress’ Joint General Secretary and former Minister Sunil Thapa has tested positive for coronavirus infection.
Thapa was admitted to HAMS hospital in Kathmandu yesterday on suffering from pneumonia.
The NC leader and his wife Sangita Thapa tested positive for the infection on October 5.
Their driver too has contracted the disease.
DHANGADHI: A Covid-19 infected person who was undergoing treatment at Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital passed away on Sunday morning. The 52-year-old male from Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-3 died at 2:25 am today while receiving treatment, informed Dilip Kumar Shrestha, Information Offic Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday added 2,071 fresh coronavirus cases with which the total number of infections stands at 107,755. Among the new cases, 1,416 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone. Similarly, 4,613 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported highest single-day death toll from coronavirus-infection. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Sunday that 22 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. This is the first time over 20 fatalites Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Nepal Min Bahadur Rayamajhi has penned a memoir- Nyayapalikama Chaar Dashak: Mera Samjhana (Four Decades in the Judiciary: My Memoir). The book has been published by Shangri~la books and will be available in the market from Sunday. Issuin Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,416 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,145 new infections on Saturday while 110 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 161 in Lalitpur. Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,176,984 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open but Sunday's final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king. The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26 but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Rola Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title. In one of the sport's greatest rivalries, Djokovic and Nadal have clashed 55 times with the Serbian leading 29-26 Read More...