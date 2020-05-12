NC MPs call for issuing new map

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 11

Five lawmakers from Nepali Congress today registered a motion of public importance at the Parliament Secretariat demanding that the government publish a new map depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as Nepal’s territory and seek nullification of a treaty signed between India and China in 2015 to use Lipu Bhanjyang as a trade route between them.

The five lawmakers who registered the motion are Dilendra Prasad Badu, Min Bahadur Bishwakarma, Ram Bahadur Bista and Prakash Rasaili.

They also demanded that the government make public the Eminent Persons Group report.

They said that the Kalapani question became more serious and sensitive after India inaugurated a link road from Pithoragarh to Lipulekh recently.

NC lawmakers added that Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel recently made an aerial inspection of Kalapani region, but he did not inform the government or the Parliament about the construction of link road by India. They said parliamentary panels had instructed the government to immediately

hold negotiations with India to resolve the border dispute when the latter publishes a new map depicting Kalapani area as its territory, but the government did not take initiative to resolve the issue with India.

