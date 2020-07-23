NC President Deuba draws PM’s attention towards surging infection, disasters

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today and drew his attention towards coronavirus transmission and natural disasters, affecting the country people.
In the meeting, NC President urged the PM to formulate new and special strategy to face challenges after lifting of the lockdown at a time when number of coronavirus cases have crossed 18,000 and 43 people have died from the pandemic, said NC Chief Secretary, Krishna Prasad Poudel.
NC President Deuba also urged the government to conduct more coronavirus tests using the PCR method. He objected the government’s act, saying the government has not paid attention to make quarantines systematic and up to the par.
The leader of the main opposition party also urged the government to rescue Nepalis facing problems abroad due to coronavirus, and to accelerate rescue and relief activities concerning the recent rain-triggered natural disasters. Many people have gone missing, have become homeless, or lost their lives, at various places of the country due to floods and landslides.
Former Prime Minister Deuba also drew the PM’s attention to address genuine demands of different sectors for solving problems arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Secretary Poudel said.
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has reached a new high with a single day increase of Rs 1,300 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the price of fine gold in the domestic market increased from Rs 92,700 per tola to Rs 94,000 per t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 327,614 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
LAMJUNG: Nineteen houses have been swept away by the landslide in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district, on Wednesday morning. The unpredictable landslide has put the village of Tarapu Pallotari in danger as 61 of 80 houses in the village are under high-risk. According to Deputy Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola never played under Marcelo Bielsa but credits the Leeds United coach as one of the most important influences on his own trophy-laden managerial career. Experienced Argentine Bielsa will be managing in the Premier League for the first time next season, ha Read More...
DAMAULI: Vehicular movement along the Prithvi Highway has been obstructed due to landslip at Nahalaha in Bandipur Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district, on Wednesday. Frequent obstruction in vehicular movement due to landslides has made it tough for travellers to commute along the roads in Read More...
BENGALURU: India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Wednesday its version of anti-flu drug favipiravir showed promise in a late-stage study of 150 patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection. Data showed that patients receiving FabiFlu shook off the virus about 29% faster that those Read More...
MUMBAI: Coronavirus quarantine charges levied by an Indian state on migrant workers who are being flown home from Gulf nations will drive many returnees further into debt and put them at risk of destitution, campaigners and labourers said on Wednesday. India in May began a drive to repatriate n Read More...