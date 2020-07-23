NC President Deuba draws PM’s attention towards surging infection, disasters

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today and drew his attention towards coronavirus transmission and natural disasters, affecting the country people.

In the meeting, NC President urged the PM to formulate new and special strategy to face challenges after lifting of the lockdown at a time when number of coronavirus cases have crossed 18,000 and 43 people have died from the pandemic, said NC Chief Secretary, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

NC President Deuba also urged the government to conduct more coronavirus tests using the PCR method. He objected the government’s act, saying the government has not paid attention to make quarantines systematic and up to the par.

The leader of the main opposition party also urged the government to rescue Nepalis facing problems abroad due to coronavirus, and to accelerate rescue and relief activities concerning the recent rain-triggered natural disasters. Many people have gone missing, have become homeless, or lost their lives, at various places of the country due to floods and landslides.

Former Prime Minister Deuba also drew the PM’s attention to address genuine demands of different sectors for solving problems arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Secretary Poudel said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook