NC submits memo to minister

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 22

A delegation of Nepali Congress submitted a memorandum to Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today, demanding a provision of Hong Kong’s transit visa for Macao-based Nepali migrant workers.

Stating that Nepali youths were facing problem for round trip between Macao and Kathmandu due to lack of direct flight, the main opposition party said Kathmandu-Hong Kong-Macao and Macao-Hong Kong-Kathmandu route would ease travel for Nepali migrant workers in Macao. Nepali citizens are not granted transit visa in Hong Kong.

“We request the MoFA to make a provision of transit visa in Hong Kong for Macao-based Nepali migrant workers,” read the memorandum.

A version of this article appears in print on December 23, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

