NC to submit memorandum to govt to protest bills

Kathmandu, January 2

The Central Working Committee of Nepali Congress today decided to submit memorandum to the government through all district administration offices on January 13, to protest against Information Technology Bill and the Bill to Amend and Integrate Laws related to Constitution and Operation of Nepal Special Service.

The NC said these bills were aimed at infringing on the people’s right to privacy and fundamental freedom of expression. The CWC of the main opposition party also delegated power to central office bearers to decide on the names of its candidates for National Assembly election scheduled for January 17.

The CWC meeting was, however, boycotted by rival faction led by senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel.

The CWC meeting also decided to hold dialogue with other parties for possible National Assembly poll alliance.

The party said it was seriously concerned about its failure to address the woes of sugarcane farmers, who have been protesting for days demanding payment from the sugar mill operators.

It urged the government to ensure payment for the sugarcane farmers.

The Central Working Committee of NC also passed a motion to condole the death of Indian Nationalist Congress Party leader DP Tripathi.

