NC urges government to rescue stranded Nepalis

Kathmandu, May 15

The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release urging the government to allow all Nepalis stranded on the Indian side of the border to enter Nepal.

The NC also asked the government to ensure that the migrant workers were kept in quarantine centres and they did not pose risk of COVID-19 infection to healthy population. The main opposition party further urged the government to manage adequate number of quarantine centres to keep the workers returning from various cities of India.

It said if the government did not allow migrant workers to return Nepal, they could use illegal routes to sneak into Nepal and thus could pose the risk of COVID-19 infection to healthy population in the country.

The NC said the government should issue clear guideline to the concerned government bodies to deal with the migrant workers at various border points.

