NCP Central Committee’s third meeting postponed due to COVID-19

KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slated for October 31 to November 2 this year has been postponed due to the risk of COVID-19.
In a press statement issued by the NCP’s central office secretaries Ishwori Rijal and Shreeram Dhakal here today, the ruling party said that the meeting has been rescheduled for November 30 to December 2.
Likewise, the NCP would be preparing for the national convention, first since the merger between the then Communist Party of Nepal — Unified Marxist and Leninist (CPN-UML) and CPN Maoist Centre — into Nepal Communist Party (NCP).
The event is likely to be held in April next year.
