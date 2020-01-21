NCP comes up with 11-point code of conduct for cadres

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 20

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today issued an 11-point code of conduct for party cadres and leaders telling them not to call anybody derogatorily with the word (ta) in Nepali.

It is common among parents and seniors in Nepali families to call their children and juniors ta.

The party has also told its cadres to at least take part in village picnic or any form of village feast at least once a month to develop the collective life system, a major character of socialist life style but without serving any liquor in such programmes.

The NCP code of conduct also stipulates that all party members should try to live a simple life and show high moral conduct.

The party has also told cadres to show respect towards labourers and to divide the daily work among members of the family who are above 16 years of age. It has urged party cadres to accept the most difficult tasks of the family without assigning such tasks to other members. Party cadres are also required to sit together with their family members and dine with them.

The party has told its cadres not to make children, incapacitated persons and elderly members of the society work. Similarly, the party also told cadres to be economical during festivals and to treat women within and outside their families with dignity and respect.

The party has also told its cadres not to fight or be foulmouthed with family members and not to discriminate against anybody. It has also told party cadres to completely end untouchability.

The party has instructed its cadres to run businesses and industries on the basis of collective leadership in order to avoid individualistic attitude. It has also advised party cadres to stand against superstition, bad cultural practices, discrimination, untouchability and violence against women.

The NCP Code also proposes to expel party cadres if they are found to be involved in violence against women and untouchability.

The code also stipulates that party members should inform the government about any corrupt practices, blackmarketing, illegal commission and tax evasion.

The code of conduct undersigned by two co-chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that if anybody was found violating the codes then punitive action would be taken against them. The code of conduct stipulates that the code was important for the party to deal with political and organisational problems that the party was currently facing.

Anthropologist Dambar Chemjong said the NCP code of conduct was ridiculous as it attempted to enforce conduct on society members. “The ruling party is telling its cadres not to use the word ‘ta’ which is a form of endearment among family members and best buddies,” he said and added that the party was enforcing such a code of conduct because it did not have constructive things to do in the country.

Sociologist Uddhab Pyakurel said it was doubtful that the code would be implemented, but the code indicated that the former Maoist leaders had realised they were losing the support of Dalit communities in the post-conflict period.

“Maoists were popular among the Dalits during conflict for increasing the acceptability of Dalits as equal member of society, but in the post-conflict period, many good practices were reversed and this is the primary what the NCP code was trying to address by focusing on ending untouchability and discrimination,” Pyakurel argued.

The code of conduct finalised by the Bamdev Gautam-led Organisation Department comes into effect after it is endorsed by the party secretariat.

A version of this article appears in print on January 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

