Published: April 13, 2020 6:50 pm On: Kathmandu
KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha today announced that he will donate his one year’s salary to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Shrestha made the announcement through his twitter handle. As per his tweet, his two months’ salary would go to the COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund, while the rest of it would go be used as relief package for the economically marginalised groups.

“We are going through a very challenging time. It is important for all of us to unite and play our respective parts.”

 

