KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha today announced that he will donate his one year’s salary to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

हामी अहिले कोभिड-१९ र उत्पन्न सँकटको सामना गरिरहेका छौं।यसबेला एकताबध्द भई आ-आफ्नो ठाँउबाट भुमिका खेल्नु जरुरी छ। यस स्थितिमा मैले राष्ट्रिय सभा सदस्यको एक बर्षको पारिश्रमिक मध्ये २ महिनाको कोभिड-१९ कोष र बाँकी बिपन्न बर्ग केन्दृत आर्थिक राहात प्यकेजका लागि दिने घोषणा गर्दछु। — NKShresthaPrakash (@nksthaprakash) April 13, 2020

Shrestha made the announcement through his twitter handle. As per his tweet, his two months’ salary would go to the COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund, while the rest of it would go be used as relief package for the economically marginalised groups.

“We are going through a very challenging time. It is important for all of us to unite and play our respective parts.”

