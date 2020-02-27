NCP (ML) General Secretary CP Mainali injured in car accident

THT Online

KATHMANDU: General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party (Marxist Leninist) CP Mainali has been severely injured in a car accident at Bardibas along the BP Highway, today.

The car was being driven by Mainali’s driver and was carrying his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Mainali has sustained injuries on his head and right leg. The driver has also suffered injuries on his head.

The family was on its way back to Kathmandu from Jhapa when the vehicle (Ba7Cha 2120) they were traveling in collided with a pick-up truck (Na4Kha 7668) coming from the opposite direction, according to District Police Office, Mahottari.

All the injured people have been taken to a health care facility in Bardibas.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook