NCP (NCP) Co-chair Dahal meets British Ambassador

KATHMANDU: Newly-appointed British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt met with Co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, today.

Issues pertaining to the historic relations between Nepal and Britain, Nepal’s political scenario, economic affairs, and the peace process were discussed in the meeting held at Dahal’s residence in Khumaltar.

Co-chair Dahal, also former Prime Minister, took the opportunity to acknowledge the support extended by Britain towards Nepal and her people. He told Ambassador Pollitt, “Nepal is pursuing the campaign of economic prosperity and Britain’s support to that end is inevitable.”

The British Ambassador to Nepal gave her assurance to continue British support to Nepal’s development efforts in the coming days.

