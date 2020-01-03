NCP (NCP) finalises candidates for NA election

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has finalised its candidates for the upcoming National Assembly (NA) election taking place on January 23.

A Secretariat meeting of the party held today at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar finalised the matter, party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said.

Indu Gautam (category: woman), Gopi Achhami (Dalit) and Devendra Dahal (others) from Province 1; Tulsa Dahal (woman) and Radheshyam Paswan (Dalit) from Province 2 have been chosen as the candidates. An agreement has been reached to carry out an alliance with Rastriya Janata Party for two seats in Province 2.

Similarly, the meeting endorsed the candidacy of Ganga Belbase (woman) and Beduram Bhusal (others) from Province 3; Bhagwati Neupane (woman) and Narayan Kaji Shrestha (others) from Gandaki Province.

Candidates in Province 5 include Bimala Ghimire (woman), Jaga Prasad Sharma (persons with disability) and Gopal Bhatta (others). Maya Prasad Sharma (others) and Sumitra BC (woman) are selected from Karnali Province; Tara Man Swar and Sharada Bhatta (woman) are competing from Sudurpaschim Province.

The Election Commission has published a schedule for the registration of nominations for the election on January 5.

