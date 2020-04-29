THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Secretariat meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar has concluded.

According to party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, party’s long-standing internal disputes were discussed at the meeting.

Likewise, a tentative time to call a meeting of the party’s Standing Committee, as demanded by several committee members, was also discussed.

Since today’s meeting couldn’t address all the issues entirely, the Secretariat will next convene on May 2.

