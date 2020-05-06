NCP Secretariat meeting stalled midway, standing committee meeting uncertain

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Secretariat meeting held to discuss the party’s way forward has seen an abrupt end.

Party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left the meeting midway citing health reasons after which the meeting couldn’t resume.

The last meeting had agreed to take party vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the lower house of the Federal Parliament at an appropriate time later. The decision was forwarded in an effort to settle long standing disputes within the party.

Likewise, the party’s Standing Committee meeting that was scheduled to commence on Thursday is also has been put off for now.

Both the meetings were scheduled after much pull and push between warring factions within the party.

Rife within the party had escalated with Oli-Cabinet endorsing the much controversial party-split ordinance along with another ordinance that further emboldened the power exercised by the prime minister.

Only April 29 itself, the two factions (Oli faction and Dahal-Nepal faction) had launched a signature drive to collect signatures from lawmakers in their favour, respectively.

